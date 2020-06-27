2345 Florence St

Amenities

$500 off move in by 2/1/20 **Fabulous home on Florence!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home!** - Welcome home to your new home in the North Aurora/ Stapleton area! This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath single-family home comes with great curb appeal, an adorable front porch and a sprinkler system to help keep your lawn looking healthy! Inside, you will find a fabulous open concept living room, dinning area, and a large kitchen with newer shaker style cabinets and desirable stainless steel appliances. This home has recessed lighting, plush carpets, and tiled kitchen and bathrooms. There is also a fabulous fenced in back yard with wood deck and additional storage shed!



Don't let this one get away from you! Give us a call today to schedule your showing!!



Additional Lease Terms:

*6-9 or 18 month Lease Options Available

*40.00 application fee

*Small Pets Welcome (Additional Fees & Restrictions may apply)

*Tenant pay Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

*Tenant pays $75/monthly Fee to cover lawn care maintenance

*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance



