All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2345 Florence St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2345 Florence St
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

2345 Florence St

2345 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2345 Florence Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500 off move in by 2/1/20 **Fabulous home on Florence!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home!** - Welcome home to your new home in the North Aurora/ Stapleton area! This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath single-family home comes with great curb appeal, an adorable front porch and a sprinkler system to help keep your lawn looking healthy! Inside, you will find a fabulous open concept living room, dinning area, and a large kitchen with newer shaker style cabinets and desirable stainless steel appliances. This home has recessed lighting, plush carpets, and tiled kitchen and bathrooms. There is also a fabulous fenced in back yard with wood deck and additional storage shed!

Don't let this one get away from you! Give us a call today to schedule your showing!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*6-9 or 18 month Lease Options Available
*40.00 application fee
*Small Pets Welcome (Additional Fees & Restrictions may apply)
*Tenant pay Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric
*Tenant pays $75/monthly Fee to cover lawn care maintenance
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance

(RLNE5070141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Florence St have any available units?
2345 Florence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Florence St have?
Some of 2345 Florence St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Florence St currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Florence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Florence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Florence St is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Florence St offer parking?
No, 2345 Florence St does not offer parking.
Does 2345 Florence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Florence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Florence St have a pool?
No, 2345 Florence St does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Florence St have accessible units?
No, 2345 Florence St does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Florence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 Florence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College