Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2300 Moline St Available 02/01/19 Spacious Home with Sunroom, Garage & Large Yard! - This bright and sunny updated home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with attached sunroom, spacious finished basement, and 2 car detached garage.



Granite countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and partially fenced yard.



This home is currently occupied.

Please do not disturb tenants.



