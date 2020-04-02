All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:54 PM

22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202

22685 East Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Saddle Rock Golf Club
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22685 East Ontario Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo in Great Location!! - Positioned on a corner lot within Aurora's stunning Saddle Rock Golf Club Neighborhood, this move-in ready, beautiful condominium features 2-bedrooms, 2-baths and a third bedroom/Office/Den (no closet). Hardwood floors throughout, and tile in kitchen and bathrooms!

The condo is outfitted with an elevated exterior entry, cozy fireplace, breakfast nook and access to a covered balcony via sliding glass door. The home also included stainless-steel high-end appliances in the kitchen!
In the master, an oversized space with vaulted ceilings and reading nook, plus a 4-piece bath with oval soaking tub and expansive walk-in closet.

Washer Dryer hook ups in the unit. One detached car garage with lots of storage space, and ample parking space for your extra car just outside the front door. Convenient access to E-470 and Arapahoe Road. Close proximity to Saddle Rock Golf Club and Southlands Shopping Center.

Water, sewer, trash, landscaping, access to pools and clubhouse included in rent price.

APPLY NOW!!!

https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=7bb916ec-7c6f-43c1-b657-ecaa1f334501&source=Website

(RLNE5128108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 have any available units?
22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 have?
Some of 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College