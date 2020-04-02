22685 E. Ontario Dr. Unit 202

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo in Great Location!! - Positioned on a corner lot within Aurora's stunning Saddle Rock Golf Club Neighborhood, this move-in ready, beautiful condominium features 2-bedrooms, 2-baths and a third bedroom/Office/Den (no closet). Hardwood floors throughout, and tile in kitchen and bathrooms!



The condo is outfitted with an elevated exterior entry, cozy fireplace, breakfast nook and access to a covered balcony via sliding glass door. The home also included stainless-steel high-end appliances in the kitchen!

In the master, an oversized space with vaulted ceilings and reading nook, plus a 4-piece bath with oval soaking tub and expansive walk-in closet.



Washer Dryer hook ups in the unit. One detached car garage with lots of storage space, and ample parking space for your extra car just outside the front door. Convenient access to E-470 and Arapahoe Road. Close proximity to Saddle Rock Golf Club and Southlands Shopping Center.



Water, sewer, trash, landscaping, access to pools and clubhouse included in rent price.



APPLY NOW!!!



https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=7bb916ec-7c6f-43c1-b657-ecaa1f334501&source=Website



(RLNE5128108)