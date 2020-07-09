All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201

2217 South Buckley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2217 South Buckley Road, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 Available 07/08/20 Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Aurora! Available July 13th!!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited (720) 571-8153, 2217-s-buckley-rd@rent.dynasty.com!

Available July 13th is this beautiful condo in Aurora near E Illiff and S. Buckley, minutes from the Cherry Creek Reservoir!! Plenty of trails and parks in the area. Quick access to restaurants, bars, groceries and Coffee Shops!

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, top floor end unit! Living room has a wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. High ceilings and an open kitchen makes the space feel huge! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and washer/dryer! Covered assigned parking included!

Rent is $1,300.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,300 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for electricity and gas in their name through Xcel. Water, sewer, and trash are included!

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 5351-everett-st@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 have any available units?
2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 have?
Some of 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 pet-friendly?
No, 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 offer parking?
Yes, 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 offers parking.
Does 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 have a pool?
Yes, 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 has a pool.
Does 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 have accessible units?
No, 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College