Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool

2217 S. Buckley Rd. #201 Available 07/08/20 Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Aurora! Available July 13th!!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited (720) 571-8153, 2217-s-buckley-rd@rent.dynasty.com!



Available July 13th is this beautiful condo in Aurora near E Illiff and S. Buckley, minutes from the Cherry Creek Reservoir!! Plenty of trails and parks in the area. Quick access to restaurants, bars, groceries and Coffee Shops!



2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, top floor end unit! Living room has a wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. High ceilings and an open kitchen makes the space feel huge! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and washer/dryer! Covered assigned parking included!



Rent is $1,300.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,300 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for electricity and gas in their name through Xcel. Water, sewer, and trash are included!



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 5351-everett-st@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Pets Allowed



