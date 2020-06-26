2216 Macon St

Amenities

- This friendly space is waiting to become your home!



This friendly 1952 ranch home has 3 nicely sized bedrooms and it's ready for move-in!



It has been recently painted in modern neutrals, and has plenty of natural light. The living room has a beautiful coved ceiling, and plenty of space for spreading out. The large eat-in kitchen makes meals a breeze, whether for one or many. Central air-conditioning keeps you cool all summer.



Outdoors, there is a storage shed and a detached oversized 2 car garage to meet your storage needs. There is also a large flagstone patio, great for hosting BBQs.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Sorry, no Section 8.



