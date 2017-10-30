All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2204 S Nome Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2204 S Nome Ct
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:38 AM

2204 S Nome Ct

2204 South Nome Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Village East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2204 South Nome Court, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Bright and airy atmosphere upon entry with tons of natural light! Large, open living area with an exposed brick fireplace and access to the fenced in backyard with a deck - ideal for summer time BBQ's! Eat-in kitchen with ample counter space and cabinets comes complete with all appliances! The upper level features the king sized master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a private 5 piece bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath are also located upstairs. In the finished basement you'll find an additional living area, 4th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom! Conveniently located near shopping, dining, parks and more! COMMUNITY POOL,TRASH,SNOW REMOVAL INCLUDED IN HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 S Nome Ct have any available units?
2204 S Nome Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 S Nome Ct have?
Some of 2204 S Nome Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 S Nome Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2204 S Nome Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 S Nome Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 S Nome Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2204 S Nome Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2204 S Nome Ct does offer parking.
Does 2204 S Nome Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 S Nome Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 S Nome Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2204 S Nome Ct has a pool.
Does 2204 S Nome Ct have accessible units?
No, 2204 S Nome Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 S Nome Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 S Nome Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College