2204 S Nome Ct

Bright and airy atmosphere upon entry with tons of natural light! Large, open living area with an exposed brick fireplace and access to the fenced in backyard with a deck - ideal for summer time BBQ's! Eat-in kitchen with ample counter space and cabinets comes complete with all appliances! The upper level features the king sized master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a private 5 piece bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath are also located upstairs. In the finished basement you'll find an additional living area, 4th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom! Conveniently located near shopping, dining, parks and more! COMMUNITY POOL,TRASH,SNOW REMOVAL INCLUDED IN HOA.