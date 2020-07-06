21711 E Costilla Dr

Amenities

Don't miss this luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath 2-story home with finished walk-out basement, 3 car garage, spectacular golf course and greenbelt views from every window! Upon entering the home, you're greeted with a dramatic entryway with a curved staircase, hardwood floors, gorgeous light fixtures and surround sound throughout. Enjoy entertaining in the formal living and dining room with butler's pantry. Spectacular family room with double-sided gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows to show off the views. Exceptional gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island, Jenn-Air appliances including double oven, gas stove top, refrigerator and microwave. Main floor office with french doors and built-ins can be used as an additional bedroom. Upstairs you'll find a private master retreat that boasts a gas fireplace, 5-piece en-suite bathroom with marble floors, jetted tub and professionally designed dual walk-in closets. Located down the hall are 3 additional bedrooms; 1 en-suite with a full bath and the other 2 bedrooms share a conjoined bathroom with dual sinks. There's a second staircase to access the 3 bedrooms from the main floor. The professionally finished basement doesn't disappoint with plenty of space for entertaining, wet bar, theater room, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Enjoy evenings on the Trex Deck in your private, professionally landscaped, fenced yard. You'll want to see it to believe all the great features this custom home has to offer! Schedule an appointment today! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com