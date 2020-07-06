All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 21711 E Costilla Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
21711 E Costilla Dr
Last updated February 3 2020 at 7:35 PM

21711 E Costilla Dr

21711 East Costilla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Saddle Rock Golf Club
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21711 East Costilla Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Don't miss this luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath 2-story home with finished walk-out basement, 3 car garage, spectacular golf course and greenbelt views from every window! Upon entering the home, you're greeted with a dramatic entryway with a curved staircase, hardwood floors, gorgeous light fixtures and surround sound throughout. Enjoy entertaining in the formal living and dining room with butler's pantry. Spectacular family room with double-sided gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows to show off the views. Exceptional gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island, Jenn-Air appliances including double oven, gas stove top, refrigerator and microwave. Main floor office with french doors and built-ins can be used as an additional bedroom. Upstairs you'll find a private master retreat that boasts a gas fireplace, 5-piece en-suite bathroom with marble floors, jetted tub and professionally designed dual walk-in closets. Located down the hall are 3 additional bedrooms; 1 en-suite with a full bath and the other 2 bedrooms share a conjoined bathroom with dual sinks. There's a second staircase to access the 3 bedrooms from the main floor. The professionally finished basement doesn't disappoint with plenty of space for entertaining, wet bar, theater room, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Enjoy evenings on the Trex Deck in your private, professionally landscaped, fenced yard. You'll want to see it to believe all the great features this custom home has to offer! Schedule an appointment today! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21711 E Costilla Dr have any available units?
21711 E Costilla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 21711 E Costilla Dr have?
Some of 21711 E Costilla Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21711 E Costilla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21711 E Costilla Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21711 E Costilla Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21711 E Costilla Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 21711 E Costilla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21711 E Costilla Dr offers parking.
Does 21711 E Costilla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21711 E Costilla Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21711 E Costilla Dr have a pool?
No, 21711 E Costilla Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21711 E Costilla Dr have accessible units?
No, 21711 E Costilla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21711 E Costilla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21711 E Costilla Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College