2150 S Vaughn Way Unit 304D
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

2150 S Vaughn Way Unit 304D

2150 South Vaughn Way · No Longer Available
Location

2150 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
MOVE IN READY!

12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

$200 OFF FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!

BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS! New Carpet, New Interior Paint, New Refrigerator, New Toilets, New Kitchen Counter Tops! New Remote-Controlled Ceiling Fans!

Details:
2BR/2BA
1,068 Square Feet
HUGE Balcony off the MASSIVE Living Room
Cozy Fireplace with Brick Accents
Master Bedroom Includes Large, Walk-In Closet
Ample Windows for Natural Light
Top Floor Home with Views
On-Site Laundry Available
Off-Street Parking Available

Cat Friendly With $350 Pet Deposit! (1 max, no dogs)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.

$1250 Rent/month - $1250 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or TEXT Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

