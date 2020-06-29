2150 S Vaughn Way Unit 304D

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

MOVE IN READY!



12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



$200 OFF FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!



BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS! New Carpet, New Interior Paint, New Refrigerator, New Toilets, New Kitchen Counter Tops! New Remote-Controlled Ceiling Fans!



Details:

2BR/2BA

1,068 Square Feet

HUGE Balcony off the MASSIVE Living Room

Cozy Fireplace with Brick Accents

Master Bedroom Includes Large, Walk-In Closet

Ample Windows for Natural Light

Top Floor Home with Views

On-Site Laundry Available

Off-Street Parking Available



Cat Friendly With $350 Pet Deposit! (1 max, no dogs)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.



$1250 Rent/month - $1250 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or TEXT Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.