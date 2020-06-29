2143 S Fulton Cir 204

Amenities
Townhome style condo for rent - Property Id: 192434
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family attached home in a gated community. Spacious contemporary unit with large open living area. Vaulted ceilings, living room with gas fireplace, balcony, large master bedroom/walk-in closet/spacious bath, attached 1 car garage. Professionally managed HOA covers all expenses including water-does not cover utilities. Unit is centrally located with easy access to DTC, Cherry Creek, DIA and downtown. Conveniently located near several light rail stations, close to downtown, highway easily accessible. Quiet gated community with a community pool.
A lot of natural light and high ceilings.
AC, washer and dryer provided, attached garage and parking space.
No Pets Allowed
