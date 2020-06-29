All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2143 S Fulton Cir 204

2143 South Fulton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2143 South Fulton Circle, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhome style condo for rent - Property Id: 192434

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family attached home in a gated community. Spacious contemporary unit with large open living area. Vaulted ceilings, living room with gas fireplace, balcony, large master bedroom/walk-in closet/spacious bath, attached 1 car garage. Professionally managed HOA covers all expenses including water-does not cover utilities. Unit is centrally located with easy access to DTC, Cherry Creek, DIA and downtown. Conveniently located near several light rail stations, close to downtown, highway easily accessible. Quiet gated community with a community pool.
A lot of natural light and high ceilings.
AC, washer and dryer provided, attached garage and parking space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192434
Property Id 192434

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5409087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 have any available units?
2143 S Fulton Cir 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 have?
Some of 2143 S Fulton Cir 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2143 S Fulton Cir 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 pet-friendly?
No, 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 offer parking?
Yes, 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 offers parking.
Does 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 have a pool?
Yes, 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 has a pool.
Does 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 have accessible units?
No, 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 S Fulton Cir 204 has units with dishwashers.

