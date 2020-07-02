All apartments in Aurora
2107 S Ceylon Ct
Last updated December 18 2019 at 8:37 AM

2107 S Ceylon Ct

2107 South Ceylon Court · No Longer Available
Location

2107 South Ceylon Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful single family home conveniently located directly across the street from an elementary school. In a cul de sac neighborhood, only 5 mins from movie theater and grocery stores. Approx 2000 sq ft with an additional unfinished 900 sq ft basement. High ceilings throughout the home, including basement. Upstairs you'll find a laundry room, linen closet, full bathroom, loft/study, 2 bedrooms and a master bedroom to include it's own full bathroom and walk-in closet. Downstairs you'll find 1/2 bathroom, coat closet, large kitchen w/island, living and dining room. Home is a spacious open concept. Garage can comfortably hold two full sized vehicles and features 10 ft ceiling and insulation. The basement is perfect for storage or workout area. The backyard is fenced in and the largest in the neighborhood. Home is located only 5 mins from Buckley AFB. Owner pays HOA, tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 S Ceylon Ct have any available units?
2107 S Ceylon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 S Ceylon Ct have?
Some of 2107 S Ceylon Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 S Ceylon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2107 S Ceylon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 S Ceylon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 S Ceylon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2107 S Ceylon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2107 S Ceylon Ct offers parking.
Does 2107 S Ceylon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 S Ceylon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 S Ceylon Ct have a pool?
No, 2107 S Ceylon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2107 S Ceylon Ct have accessible units?
No, 2107 S Ceylon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 S Ceylon Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 S Ceylon Ct has units with dishwashers.

