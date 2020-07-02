2107 S Ceylon Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful single family home conveniently located directly across the street from an elementary school. In a cul de sac neighborhood, only 5 mins from movie theater and grocery stores. Approx 2000 sq ft with an additional unfinished 900 sq ft basement. High ceilings throughout the home, including basement. Upstairs you'll find a laundry room, linen closet, full bathroom, loft/study, 2 bedrooms and a master bedroom to include it's own full bathroom and walk-in closet. Downstairs you'll find 1/2 bathroom, coat closet, large kitchen w/island, living and dining room. Home is a spacious open concept. Garage can comfortably hold two full sized vehicles and features 10 ft ceiling and insulation. The basement is perfect for storage or workout area. The backyard is fenced in and the largest in the neighborhood. Home is located only 5 mins from Buckley AFB. Owner pays HOA, tenant pays all utilities.