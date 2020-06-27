20947 E. Eastman Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Luxury 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home in East Aurora - Luxury 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home in East Aurora! Contemporary ranch in the desirable Conservatory neighborhood backs to the highly rated Frontier K-8 school. Enjoy breathtaking front range mountain views & a ton of privacy on the community trail without neighbors behind you! This beautifully updated home has newer paint, finished basement & upgraded features throughout. The large eat-in kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, an oversized island/breakfast bar that opens to the living room that features a beautiful custom stone gas fireplace. Large master suite with mountain views, 5-piece bath, oversized tub & spacious walk-in closet. Finished basement features a custom wine storage, laminate wood flooring, kitchenette, media/flex space and a bedroom. Two car garage, community pool and clubhouse. A true must see for anyone looking for a top tier rental!



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,495

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: 2-Car Garage

PETS: Subject to owner approval. Up to one cat only. Restrictions, fees, and additional rent apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change.







No Dogs Allowed



