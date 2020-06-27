All apartments in Aurora
20947 E. Eastman Ave.

20947 East Eastman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20947 East Eastman Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Conservatory

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Luxury 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home in East Aurora - Luxury 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home in East Aurora! Contemporary ranch in the desirable Conservatory neighborhood backs to the highly rated Frontier K-8 school. Enjoy breathtaking front range mountain views & a ton of privacy on the community trail without neighbors behind you! This beautifully updated home has newer paint, finished basement & upgraded features throughout. The large eat-in kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, an oversized island/breakfast bar that opens to the living room that features a beautiful custom stone gas fireplace. Large master suite with mountain views, 5-piece bath, oversized tub & spacious walk-in closet. Finished basement features a custom wine storage, laminate wood flooring, kitchenette, media/flex space and a bedroom. Two car garage, community pool and clubhouse. A true must see for anyone looking for a top tier rental!

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,495
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: 2-Car Garage
PETS: Subject to owner approval. Up to one cat only. Restrictions, fees, and additional rent apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

-----

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5000633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20947 E. Eastman Ave. have any available units?
20947 E. Eastman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 20947 E. Eastman Ave. have?
Some of 20947 E. Eastman Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20947 E. Eastman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20947 E. Eastman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20947 E. Eastman Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20947 E. Eastman Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 20947 E. Eastman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 20947 E. Eastman Ave. offers parking.
Does 20947 E. Eastman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20947 E. Eastman Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20947 E. Eastman Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 20947 E. Eastman Ave. has a pool.
Does 20947 E. Eastman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20947 E. Eastman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20947 E. Eastman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20947 E. Eastman Ave. has units with dishwashers.
