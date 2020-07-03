All apartments in Aurora
2042 Jamaica St
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

2042 Jamaica St

2042 Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9dd2ef096 ---- TWO FULLY INDEPENDENT LIVING SPACES IN ONE HOUSE! This property features 2 separate living spaces including kitchens 2 washer/dryer sets, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. On the main floor, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living area and large kitchen with stack-able washer and dryer. Lots of windows and natural light! Downstairs features an expansive living area, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, laundry room, ample storage and a brand new upgraded kitchen! The layout is so versatile. The driveway has been expanded to accommodate ample off-street parking. Large, private backyard with patio! Close to restaurants, shopping, the UC Health University Hospital and more. Easy access to I-225 and I-70. Pets are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ This property is a Non Smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Blinds Drapes Electric Water Heater Forced Air Private Yard Security System Single Family House Stove Swamp Cooler Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Jamaica St have any available units?
2042 Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 Jamaica St have?
Some of 2042 Jamaica St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 2042 Jamaica St offer parking?
Yes, 2042 Jamaica St offers parking.
Does 2042 Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2042 Jamaica St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 2042 Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Jamaica St have accessible units?
Yes, 2042 Jamaica St has accessible units.
Does 2042 Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2042 Jamaica St does not have units with dishwashers.

