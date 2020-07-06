All apartments in Aurora
2017 S Hannibal Street #D
2017 S Hannibal Street #D

2017 South Hannibal Street · No Longer Available
Location

2017 South Hannibal Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom With 2 Car Attached Garage In Chambers Ridge - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the Chambers Ridge neighborhood! This townhome features a main level that maximizes living space allowing for easy flow between the kitchen and family room, which features a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings, plus a separate dining area! Off the dining area is an inviting patio thats perfect for entertaining! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms separated by a loft with built in bookshelves making the perfect office area, plus two full bathrooms and a walk in closet for the master bedroom! 2 Car attached garage! Plus, this townhome has a finished basement offering 502 square feet of extra living space! Included in the rent is the water/sewer, pool, snow removal and trash services! Close to I-225 Corridor! 10 Minutes to Buckley Air Force Base! Please call Ty Wickline, Broker, at 720.308.5881 to view this amazing home. This home is managed and leased exclusively by Ty Wickline, Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

