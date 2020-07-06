2017 S Hannibal Street #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 Bedroom With 2 Car Attached Garage In Chambers Ridge - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the Chambers Ridge neighborhood! This townhome features a main level that maximizes living space allowing for easy flow between the kitchen and family room, which features a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings, plus a separate dining area! Off the dining area is an inviting patio thats perfect for entertaining! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms separated by a loft with built in bookshelves making the perfect office area, plus two full bathrooms and a walk in closet for the master bedroom! 2 Car attached garage! Plus, this townhome has a finished basement offering 502 square feet of extra living space! Included in the rent is the water/sewer, pool, snow removal and trash services! Close to I-225 Corridor! 10 Minutes to Buckley Air Force Base! Please call Ty Wickline, Broker, at 720.308.5881 to view this amazing home. This home is managed and leased exclusively by Ty Wickline, Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5191478)