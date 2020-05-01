19856 East 59th Avenue

Amenities

This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Singletree will welcome you with 2,140 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Singletree Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Best Buy, Walmart, Northfield Shopping, Denver International Airport, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, and I-225.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



