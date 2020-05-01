All apartments in Aurora
19856 East 59th Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

19856 East 59th Avenue

19856 East 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19856 East 59th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Singletree will welcome you with 2,140 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Singletree Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Best Buy, Walmart, Northfield Shopping, Denver International Airport, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, and I-225.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19856 East 59th Avenue have any available units?
19856 East 59th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19856 East 59th Avenue have?
Some of 19856 East 59th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19856 East 59th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19856 East 59th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19856 East 59th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19856 East 59th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19856 East 59th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19856 East 59th Avenue offers parking.
Does 19856 East 59th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19856 East 59th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19856 East 59th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19856 East 59th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19856 East 59th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19856 East 59th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19856 East 59th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19856 East 59th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
