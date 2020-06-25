1965 Akron St

Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhome!! Spacious End Unit! - Available Now!
Updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome close to Stanley Marketplace, and Stapleton Shopping/Restaurants.
Private front and rear entrance - Plus is the end unit. Off street parking lot in rear of building.
Living area, kitchen, 1 bathroom, and laundry hookups on main floor with 2 bedrooms, a full bath upstairs.
Tenant responsible for utilities and water (rent includes $20/mo for garbage service.)
Schedule a showing or inquire, visit at simplygreatrentals(dot)com
(RLNE4005894)