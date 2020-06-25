All apartments in Aurora
1965 Akron St
1965 Akron St

1965 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1965 Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Townhome!! Spacious End Unit! - Available Now!

Updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome close to Stanley Marketplace, and Stapleton Shopping/Restaurants.

Private front and rear entrance - Plus is the end unit. Off street parking lot in rear of building.

Living area, kitchen, 1 bathroom, and laundry hookups on main floor with 2 bedrooms, a full bath upstairs.

Tenant responsible for utilities and water (rent includes $20/mo for garbage service.)

Schedule a showing or inquire, visit at simplygreatrentals(dot)com

(RLNE4005894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Akron St have any available units?
1965 Akron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 Akron St have?
Some of 1965 Akron St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Akron St currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Akron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Akron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 Akron St is pet friendly.
Does 1965 Akron St offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Akron St offers parking.
Does 1965 Akron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Akron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Akron St have a pool?
No, 1965 Akron St does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Akron St have accessible units?
No, 1965 Akron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Akron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Akron St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

