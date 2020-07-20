All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:53 PM

19638 East Dartmouth Avenue

19638 East Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19638 East Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Seven Hills will welcome you with 960 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
19638 East Dartmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue have?
Some of 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19638 East Dartmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19638 East Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
