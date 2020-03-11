19600 East Greenwood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious, family home in Cherry Creek School District! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has a huge finished basement with egress windows! Beautiful double door entry greets you into the Formal living room with bay windows. The main floor also boasts a lovely formal dining room, upgraded kitchen, half bath, and stunning Family room with gas fireplace and brick hearth. Upstairs features the 4 bedrooms and hall bath. The Master Bedroom includes his and hers closets and upgraded Master bath with jetted tub. The fully finished basement has another HUGE living area, laundry, and massive storage room. The amazing, fully-fenced backyard is an entertainers dream! Large garden and grassy area, storage shed, patio with pergola covered in grape vines. You will not want to miss this special home.

Tenant to pay utilities. All appliances included. Pets upon Owner's Approval.