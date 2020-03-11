All apartments in Aurora
19600 East Greenwood Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

19600 East Greenwood Drive

19600 East Greenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19600 East Greenwood Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious, family home in Cherry Creek School District! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has a huge finished basement with egress windows! Beautiful double door entry greets you into the Formal living room with bay windows. The main floor also boasts a lovely formal dining room, upgraded kitchen, half bath, and stunning Family room with gas fireplace and brick hearth. Upstairs features the 4 bedrooms and hall bath. The Master Bedroom includes his and hers closets and upgraded Master bath with jetted tub. The fully finished basement has another HUGE living area, laundry, and massive storage room. The amazing, fully-fenced backyard is an entertainers dream! Large garden and grassy area, storage shed, patio with pergola covered in grape vines. You will not want to miss this special home.
Tenant to pay utilities. All appliances included. Pets upon Owner's Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
