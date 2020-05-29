19439 East 58th Drive

Amenities

**18 Month Lease**



Come home today to this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Singletree. With a 2 car garage and 1467 square feet of living space you will not want to let this one pass you by!



It has a full kitchen complete with pantry for extra storage and appliances which include a refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Spacious living room, master suite/retreat, and main floor bath for your comfort. Some of the many amenities include central air conditioning, ceiling fans, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in the unit, and skylights!



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather on your patio/porch area with fenced yard!



1 pet allowed with owner approval and deposit!



Visit www.303rent.com to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Contact us to schedule a showing.