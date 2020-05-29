All apartments in Aurora
19439 East 58th Drive

19439 East 58th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19439 East 58th Drive, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**18 Month Lease**

Come home today to this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Singletree. With a 2 car garage and 1467 square feet of living space you will not want to let this one pass you by!

It has a full kitchen complete with pantry for extra storage and appliances which include a refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Spacious living room, master suite/retreat, and main floor bath for your comfort. Some of the many amenities include central air conditioning, ceiling fans, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in the unit, and skylights!

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather on your patio/porch area with fenced yard!

1 pet allowed with owner approval and deposit!

**18 Month Lease**

Visit www.303rent.com to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

