19238 E Arizona Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute home in a super convenient location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great layout with an open living room and kitchen. Enjoy the large breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space and a spacious dining area. Head out of the dining room to the deck that overlooks the huge backyard. There are two spacious bedrooms on the main floor and both have walk-in closets. This bi-level home has a huge garden level living room. New energy-efficient windows installed that bring in lots of natural light, along with LED lightbulbs that will lower monthly bills! Washer and dryer included! The home is found in a beautiful tree-filled neighborhood. Location can't be beat! Just 15 min away from Buckley Air Force Base, and less than 30 min from DIA, Denver Tech Center, and downtown.



(RLNE5422649)