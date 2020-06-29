1921 S Mobile St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Very nice and recently renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house on a corner lot backing up to open space park adjacent to the bike path. The park is a great place for walking or playing with kids. There is a playground 2 minutes walking from the back door. The light rail is 3 miles from the house, bus lines are less than a mile. This is an excellent location with nearby shopping and dining that is walking or biking distance. The mall is 10 minutes away, and grocery stores are 5 minutes by car. Beautiful views of the mountains from inside the house and backyard. Neighbors are wonderful people that look out for each other. The house comes partially furnished with a large sectional couch, mounted flatscreen TV's, entertainment center, and custom build breakfast bar with stools. The 2 car garage has a large workbench and lots of storage space. New flooring and carpet throughout. The backyard has a nice grassy area for kids or lounging. Renters are responsible for watering and maintaining grass, tools are supplied. All appliances are included. The house is move in ready and very cozy. Homeowner is the property manager and lives locally and will take good care of good tenants. AC window unit for the master bedroom is included.