18930 East Warren Circle
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:40 PM

18930 East Warren Circle

18930 East Warren Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18930 East Warren Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Located in the Villas at Aspen Ridge, this 2 bedroom unit features a large living area with a fireplace and a balcony with views. There is also a loft area that would be great for a home office or occasional guest. The home features central air and a very nice southern exposure for lots of light. This bright and cheery unit also has a master bedroom and bath. There is a second hall bath and an additional bedroom with French doors.

There is a one-car garage near the unit. This beautiful property overlooks the pool and clubhouse area. This property offers easy access to both E-470 to DIA and I-225 for an easy commute to DTC or the coming light rail along 225. This second-floor unit also features a very functional kitchen and is offered at a great price.

Pets - 1 Dog Under 20lbs
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Fireplace
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Aurora

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18930 East Warren Circle have any available units?
18930 East Warren Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18930 East Warren Circle have?
Some of 18930 East Warren Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18930 East Warren Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18930 East Warren Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18930 East Warren Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 18930 East Warren Circle is pet friendly.
Does 18930 East Warren Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18930 East Warren Circle offers parking.
Does 18930 East Warren Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18930 East Warren Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18930 East Warren Circle have a pool?
Yes, 18930 East Warren Circle has a pool.
Does 18930 East Warren Circle have accessible units?
No, 18930 East Warren Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18930 East Warren Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 18930 East Warren Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

