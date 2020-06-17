18930 East Warren Circle

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Located in the Villas at Aspen Ridge, this 2 bedroom unit features a large living area with a fireplace and a balcony with views. There is also a loft area that would be great for a home office or occasional guest. The home features central air and a very nice southern exposure for lots of light. This bright and cheery unit also has a master bedroom and bath. There is a second hall bath and an additional bedroom with French doors.



There is a one-car garage near the unit. This beautiful property overlooks the pool and clubhouse area. This property offers easy access to both E-470 to DIA and I-225 for an easy commute to DTC or the coming light rail along 225. This second-floor unit also features a very functional kitchen and is offered at a great price.



Pets - 1 Dog Under 20lbs

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Fireplace

Parking - 1 Car Garage

Basement - None

School District - Aurora



