18930 East Warren Circle

Amenities
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
Located in the Villas at Aspen Ridge, this 2 bedroom unit features a large living area with a fireplace and a balcony with views. There is also a loft area that would be great for a home office or occasional guest. The home features central air and a very nice southern exposure for lots of light. This bright and cheery unit also has a master bedroom and bath. There is a second hall bath and an additional bedroom with French doors.
There is a one-car garage near the unit. This beautiful property overlooks the pool and clubhouse area. This property offers easy access to both E-470 to DIA and I-225 for an easy commute to DTC or the coming light rail along 225. This second-floor unit also features a very functional kitchen and is offered at a great price.
Pets - 1 Dog Under 20lbs
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Fireplace
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Aurora
