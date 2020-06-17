All apartments in Aurora
Location

18557 East Hamilton Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18557 East Hamilton Drive have any available units?
18557 East Hamilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 18557 East Hamilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18557 East Hamilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18557 East Hamilton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18557 East Hamilton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18557 East Hamilton Drive offer parking?
No, 18557 East Hamilton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18557 East Hamilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18557 East Hamilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18557 East Hamilton Drive have a pool?
No, 18557 East Hamilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18557 East Hamilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 18557 East Hamilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18557 East Hamilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18557 East Hamilton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18557 East Hamilton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18557 East Hamilton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

