Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202

18031 East Kentucky Avenue · (303) 750-2900 ext. 1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18031 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Robinwood Condo - Near Buckley AFB - This great condo is located near Buckley Air Force Base, just about half way between the Denver Tech Center and Denver International Airport. This three bed, two bath condo has approximately 1177 square fee, includes all appliances, including a full sized washer and dryer in the unit. It has a private balcony and reserved parking. The Robinwood community has a swimming pool and playground.

Rent is $1,650 per month. No pets preferred, but may be considered with extra deposit and very good references.

Call 303-750-2900 ext 1002 to schedule your viewing.

Visit www.RentEcoSystems.com/vacancies for pics, info, map and application.

(RLNE1909244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 have any available units?
18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 have?
Some of 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
