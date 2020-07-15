18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

Robinwood Condo - Near Buckley AFB - This great condo is located near Buckley Air Force Base, just about half way between the Denver Tech Center and Denver International Airport. This three bed, two bath condo has approximately 1177 square fee, includes all appliances, including a full sized washer and dryer in the unit. It has a private balcony and reserved parking. The Robinwood community has a swimming pool and playground.



Rent is $1,650 per month. No pets preferred, but may be considered with extra deposit and very good references.



Call 303-750-2900 ext 1002 to schedule your viewing.



Visit www.RentEcoSystems.com/vacancies for pics, info, map and application.



(RLNE1909244)