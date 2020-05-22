17957 E Florida Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

LARGE RANCH HOME! Close to Buckley AFB, this Delightful 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom house has a 2-car garage, a huge basement and very spacious rooms and is a warm and cozy place to call home. This well-loved 3,000 SqFt home is freshly painted, bright and clean, and updated to include granite counters in kitchen and baths, stylish sinks in bathrooms, ceramic tile floors, manufactured wood floors throughout, new bathroom fixtures, tall ceilings, big, newly installed windows.



A new furnace and central AC system will keep you comfy through the crazy Colorado seasons and included with rent is a security system and summer landscape maintenance. Come home to a soothing hot bath in the master bathroom soaker tub. Relax on the shady front porch in rocking chairs or grill on the covered back patio overlooking the trees and lawn in the backyard. Winter snow transforms the yard into a small sledding hill!



The basement is the perfect Man-Cave set-up! Laundry closet has hookups for washer and dryer and up to 3 pets are allowed with required pet deposit and pet rent per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC. www.epicpco.com

Visit our website for more information and to request a showing! Renters Insurance is mandatory for renting this home. Sec 8 Not Accepted. Minimum lease is for 12 months.



Security Deposit: $2,350

Application Fee: $40 pp

One-time Lease Administration Fee: $200



Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.