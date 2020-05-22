All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

17957 E Florida Drive

17957 East Florida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17957 East Florida Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
LARGE RANCH HOME! Close to Buckley AFB, this Delightful 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom house has a 2-car garage, a huge basement and very spacious rooms and is a warm and cozy place to call home. This well-loved 3,000 SqFt home is freshly painted, bright and clean, and updated to include granite counters in kitchen and baths, stylish sinks in bathrooms, ceramic tile floors, manufactured wood floors throughout, new bathroom fixtures, tall ceilings, big, newly installed windows.

A new furnace and central AC system will keep you comfy through the crazy Colorado seasons and included with rent is a security system and summer landscape maintenance. Come home to a soothing hot bath in the master bathroom soaker tub. Relax on the shady front porch in rocking chairs or grill on the covered back patio overlooking the trees and lawn in the backyard. Winter snow transforms the yard into a small sledding hill!

The basement is the perfect Man-Cave set-up! Laundry closet has hookups for washer and dryer and up to 3 pets are allowed with required pet deposit and pet rent per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC. www.epicpco.com
Visit our website for more information and to request a showing! Renters Insurance is mandatory for renting this home. Sec 8 Not Accepted. Minimum lease is for 12 months.

Security Deposit: $2,350
Application Fee: $40 pp
One-time Lease Administration Fee: $200

Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17957 E Florida Drive have any available units?
17957 E Florida Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17957 E Florida Drive have?
Some of 17957 E Florida Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17957 E Florida Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17957 E Florida Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17957 E Florida Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17957 E Florida Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17957 E Florida Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17957 E Florida Drive offers parking.
Does 17957 E Florida Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17957 E Florida Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17957 E Florida Drive have a pool?
No, 17957 E Florida Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17957 E Florida Drive have accessible units?
No, 17957 E Florida Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17957 E Florida Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17957 E Florida Drive has units with dishwashers.

