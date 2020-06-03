All apartments in Aurora
1788 Florence St
1788 Florence St

1788 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1788 Florence Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1788 Florence St Available 07/25/19 Updated 5 BR Home in Aurora! - Available for 1 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Located centrally in Aurora with convenient access to Childrens, Veterans and UC Health Hospitals at Anschutz.
Remodeled bathrooms up and down. Two non-conforming bedrooms downstairs.
New carpet in basement! Three full bedrooms upstairs, two non conforming rooms in basement.
Fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining!
Property includes detached two car garage.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet, $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4946915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

