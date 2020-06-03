Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

1788 Florence St Available 07/25/19 Updated 5 BR Home in Aurora! - Available for 1 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.



Located centrally in Aurora with convenient access to Childrens, Veterans and UC Health Hospitals at Anschutz.

Remodeled bathrooms up and down. Two non-conforming bedrooms downstairs.

New carpet in basement! Three full bedrooms upstairs, two non conforming rooms in basement.

Fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining!

Property includes detached two car garage.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet, $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.



If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



