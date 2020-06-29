17876 E. Nassau Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great Home in Aurora- Very Nice Inside and Out - To schedule a showing and view the property visit: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9d8243cc-994f-48d3-b857-7360306f5409



Dont wait to visit this home, it will go fast! Sits at end of cul-de-sac, has attached 2 car garage with a very large backyard to enjoy and solar power. Almost new carpet and pride of owenership are evident. Large family room, 2 bedrooms upstairs, with one bedroom in basement + an office or craft room.



Contact Scott for a showing, please do not disturb current tenants. Applications are located at www.PropAlliance.com. Pets negotaible with additional deposit, no smoking allowed.



Available 6/3/2020



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4257373)