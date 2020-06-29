All apartments in Aurora
/
Aurora, CO
/
17876 E. Nassau Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

17876 E. Nassau Place

17876 East Nassau Place · No Longer Available
Location

17876 East Nassau Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home in Aurora- Very Nice Inside and Out - To schedule a showing and view the property visit: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9d8243cc-994f-48d3-b857-7360306f5409

Dont wait to visit this home, it will go fast! Sits at end of cul-de-sac, has attached 2 car garage with a very large backyard to enjoy and solar power. Almost new carpet and pride of owenership are evident. Large family room, 2 bedrooms upstairs, with one bedroom in basement + an office or craft room.

Contact Scott for a showing, please do not disturb current tenants. Applications are located at www.PropAlliance.com. Pets negotaible with additional deposit, no smoking allowed.

Available 6/3/2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4257373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17876 E. Nassau Place have any available units?
17876 E. Nassau Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17876 E. Nassau Place have?
Some of 17876 E. Nassau Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17876 E. Nassau Place currently offering any rent specials?
17876 E. Nassau Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17876 E. Nassau Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17876 E. Nassau Place is pet friendly.
Does 17876 E. Nassau Place offer parking?
Yes, 17876 E. Nassau Place offers parking.
Does 17876 E. Nassau Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17876 E. Nassau Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17876 E. Nassau Place have a pool?
No, 17876 E. Nassau Place does not have a pool.
Does 17876 E. Nassau Place have accessible units?
No, 17876 E. Nassau Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17876 E. Nassau Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17876 E. Nassau Place has units with dishwashers.

