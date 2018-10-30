17689 East Loyola Drive - 1, #D

Amenities

Great location. Two bedrooms plus full bath up. Main level 1/2 bath, patio, pets okay, refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, dishwasher included.



17689 E Loyola Dr. #D

Aurora, CO 80013

3 beds

1 full Baths

1 half baths

1,470 sq ft

Arapahoe County

Features:

Dishwasher

Disposal

Refrigerator (Kitchen)

Smoke Alarm

Fireplace Features: Wood

Heating Features: Forced Air

Cooling: Yes

Forced Air Heat: Yes

Basement

Double Pane Windows

Eating Space / Kitchen

Smoke Free



$1,745 Rent / $1,700 Deposit with 1 Year Lease Or Longer

To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.co/eerur

Call Or Text To For Questions: 720-446-7368

$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18

*** VOUCHERS ACCEPTED ***

*** NO SMOKING ***

*** NO PETS ALLOWED ***