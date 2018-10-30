All apartments in Aurora
17689 East Loyola Drive - 1, #D

17689 East Loyola Drive · (720) 446-7368
Location

17689 East Loyola Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location. Two bedrooms plus full bath up. Main level 1/2 bath, patio, pets okay, refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, dishwasher included.

17689 E Loyola Dr. #D
Aurora, CO 80013
3 beds
1 full Baths
1 half baths
1,470 sq ft
Arapahoe County
Features:
Dishwasher
Disposal
Refrigerator (Kitchen)
Smoke Alarm
Fireplace Features: Wood
Heating Features: Forced Air
Cooling: Yes
Forced Air Heat: Yes
Basement
Double Pane Windows
Eating Space / Kitchen
Smoke Free

$1,745 Rent / $1,700 Deposit with 1 Year Lease Or Longer
To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.co/eerur
Call Or Text To For Questions: 720-446-7368
$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
*** VOUCHERS ACCEPTED ***
*** NO SMOKING ***
*** NO PETS ALLOWED ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

