All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17620 E Utah Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17620 E Utah Pl
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

17620 E Utah Pl

17620 East Utah Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17620 East Utah Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17620 E Utah Pl Available 12/03/19 Evolve Real Estate: Beautiful Ranch available December 3rd! - Charming home in Aurora Highlands, close to shopping, schools, public transit, and parks!

This 3 bed/ 1 bath ranch features tastefully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room with included washer and dryer and large backyard with patio.

Up to 2 pets are ok. Additional pet rent is $20 per pet and pet deposit is $350 per pet $250 of it is being refundable.

For more information or to view other properties, visit our website www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please text or email.

(RLNE5330398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17620 E Utah Pl have any available units?
17620 E Utah Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17620 E Utah Pl have?
Some of 17620 E Utah Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17620 E Utah Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17620 E Utah Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17620 E Utah Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17620 E Utah Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17620 E Utah Pl offer parking?
No, 17620 E Utah Pl does not offer parking.
Does 17620 E Utah Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17620 E Utah Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17620 E Utah Pl have a pool?
No, 17620 E Utah Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17620 E Utah Pl have accessible units?
No, 17620 E Utah Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17620 E Utah Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17620 E Utah Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College