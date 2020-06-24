Amenities
17620 E Utah Pl Available 12/03/19 Evolve Real Estate: Beautiful Ranch available December 3rd! - Charming home in Aurora Highlands, close to shopping, schools, public transit, and parks!
This 3 bed/ 1 bath ranch features tastefully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room with included washer and dryer and large backyard with patio.
Up to 2 pets are ok. Additional pet rent is $20 per pet and pet deposit is $350 per pet $250 of it is being refundable.
For more information or to view other properties, visit our website www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please text or email.
(RLNE5330398)