1726 Cathay Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Huge Aurora Home!!!!!!! - This home is all BRAND NEW!!! This huge four bedroom home with all new paint, carpet, flooring, Appliances.



When you walk in you will be surprised you can either go up or down. Upstairs features a nice kitchen, that leads into an eating space. Huge living room you can enter the back yard with. Nice size deck.



Downstairs huge rec room and two bedrooms, This downstairs bathroom is AMAZING.

All new blinds, new heater, new A/C.



This home is a must see!



720-474-2822



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5240856)