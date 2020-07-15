All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
1726 Cathay Court
1726 Cathay Court

1726 Cathay Court
Location

1726 Cathay Court, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
Huge Aurora Home!!!!!!! - This home is all BRAND NEW!!! This huge four bedroom home with all new paint, carpet, flooring, Appliances.

When you walk in you will be surprised you can either go up or down. Upstairs features a nice kitchen, that leads into an eating space. Huge living room you can enter the back yard with. Nice size deck.

Downstairs huge rec room and two bedrooms, This downstairs bathroom is AMAZING.
All new blinds, new heater, new A/C.

This home is a must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5240856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Cathay Court have any available units?
1726 Cathay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1726 Cathay Court currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Cathay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Cathay Court pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Cathay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1726 Cathay Court offer parking?
No, 1726 Cathay Court does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Cathay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Cathay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Cathay Court have a pool?
No, 1726 Cathay Court does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Cathay Court have accessible units?
No, 1726 Cathay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Cathay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Cathay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Cathay Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1726 Cathay Court has units with air conditioning.
