17191 Baltic Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage cats allowed

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 1,067 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Horseshoe Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Town Center at Aurora, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Sidecreek Elementary School, Marachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.