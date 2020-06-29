All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 28 2020 at 11:48 PM

17191 Baltic Drive

17191 Baltic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17191 Baltic Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 1,067 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Horseshoe Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Town Center at Aurora, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Sidecreek Elementary School, Marachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17191 Baltic Drive have any available units?
17191 Baltic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17191 Baltic Drive have?
Some of 17191 Baltic Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17191 Baltic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17191 Baltic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17191 Baltic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17191 Baltic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17191 Baltic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17191 Baltic Drive offers parking.
Does 17191 Baltic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17191 Baltic Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17191 Baltic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17191 Baltic Drive has a pool.
Does 17191 Baltic Drive have accessible units?
No, 17191 Baltic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17191 Baltic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17191 Baltic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

