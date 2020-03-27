All apartments in Aurora
17148 East Tennessee Drive

17148 East Tennessee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17148 East Tennessee Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a wonderful 2 bedroom 2 story unit with new central air conditioning and furnace. Beautiful wood floors and stainless steel appliances certainly make this a really nice looking place to call home.
There is a washer, dryer and a very workable kitchen as well. There is an additional storage area off the patio, the property is easily accessible to I-225 and the Aurora Town Center. Stop and see this unit, you will not be disappointed.

Pets - 1 Dog under 30 lbs
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Parking - Off Street Parking

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 5 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 2/12/20

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

