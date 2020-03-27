17148 East Tennessee Drive

Amenities

This is a wonderful 2 bedroom 2 story unit with new central air conditioning and furnace. Beautiful wood floors and stainless steel appliances certainly make this a really nice looking place to call home.

There is a washer, dryer and a very workable kitchen as well. There is an additional storage area off the patio, the property is easily accessible to I-225 and the Aurora Town Center. Stop and see this unit, you will not be disappointed.



Pets - 1 Dog under 30 lbs

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Parking - Off Street Parking



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 5 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 2/12/20



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.