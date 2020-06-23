All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17124 E. Tufts Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17124 E. Tufts Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17124 E. Tufts Ave.

17124 East Tufts Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17124 East Tufts Avenue, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3BR, 2BTH Completely Updated!!!!!! - This beautiful home sits on a large lot in coveted Summer Valley. The kitchen boasts tons of upgrades with new Stainless Steal Appliances. Enjoy the bright living room with vaulted ceilings Two Bedrooms on the main floor with awesome closet space.. In the lower level you will discover another bedroom as well as a 3/4 bath. New Front Loading Washer and Dryer included. Oversized 2-car Garage has plenty of room for storage or a work Bench. Backyard has newer deck with tons of room for Activities. Invite friends and family over for a BBQ and relax on your back porch while the kids and pets play in the fully fenced back yard. Summer Valley is located in the highly desired Cherry Creek school district! Walk to Quincy Reservoir or the Valley Plaza Shopping Center which includes a Target, King Soopers, restaurants, and more!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters and Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company

(RLNE2913063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17124 E. Tufts Ave. have any available units?
17124 E. Tufts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17124 E. Tufts Ave. have?
Some of 17124 E. Tufts Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17124 E. Tufts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
17124 E. Tufts Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17124 E. Tufts Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17124 E. Tufts Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 17124 E. Tufts Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 17124 E. Tufts Ave. offers parking.
Does 17124 E. Tufts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17124 E. Tufts Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17124 E. Tufts Ave. have a pool?
No, 17124 E. Tufts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 17124 E. Tufts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 17124 E. Tufts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 17124 E. Tufts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17124 E. Tufts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College