17124 E. Tufts Ave.

Amazing 3BR, 2BTH Completely Updated!!!!!! - This beautiful home sits on a large lot in coveted Summer Valley. The kitchen boasts tons of upgrades with new Stainless Steal Appliances. Enjoy the bright living room with vaulted ceilings Two Bedrooms on the main floor with awesome closet space.. In the lower level you will discover another bedroom as well as a 3/4 bath. New Front Loading Washer and Dryer included. Oversized 2-car Garage has plenty of room for storage or a work Bench. Backyard has newer deck with tons of room for Activities. Invite friends and family over for a BBQ and relax on your back porch while the kids and pets play in the fully fenced back yard. Summer Valley is located in the highly desired Cherry Creek school district! Walk to Quincy Reservoir or the Valley Plaza Shopping Center which includes a Target, King Soopers, restaurants, and more!



