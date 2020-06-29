All apartments in Aurora
1700 Akron Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 2:39 AM

1700 Akron Street

1700 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, stainless appliances, fenced yard, corner lot. Minutes from Fitzsimons, VA Hospital, Children’s Hospital and Lowry. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/petTenant is responsible for all utilities.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

