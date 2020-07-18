1689 Moline Street

Amenities

Full credit & Background check apply



Very clean, well maintained 2 bedroom home just blocks from the University of Colorado / Anschutz Medical Campus!



Beautiful hardwood floors in living area and bedrooms–tile floors in bath and kitchen.



Fresh paint (not pictured, being completed 7/7/20)



Brand-new stack washer and dryer included!



Custom wood blinds throughout. Gas heat, large window AC unit provides an excess of cooling.



Easy access to I-70, I-225, public transportation, light rail and airport.



Property is a duplex, each unit has its own private backyard, large patio, and dedicated off-street parking for 2 vehicles. Backyard to include a large 6'X8' Storage Shed (being delivered brand-new on 7/10/20)



Non-smoking only please.



Water and trash are a flat rate of $100/mo. Tenant responsible for gas and electric, and taking care of the yard.



Pets on case-by-case basis with additional deposit upon approval.