All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1689 Moline Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1689 Moline Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

1689 Moline Street

1689 Moline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1689 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Check out the virtual tour at Vestra-PM.com

Full credit & Background check apply

Very clean, well maintained 2 bedroom home just blocks from the University of Colorado / Anschutz Medical Campus!

Beautiful hardwood floors in living area and bedrooms–tile floors in bath and kitchen.

Fresh paint (not pictured, being completed 7/7/20)

Brand-new stack washer and dryer included!

Custom wood blinds throughout. Gas heat, large window AC unit provides an excess of cooling.

Easy access to I-70, I-225, public transportation, light rail and airport.

Property is a duplex, each unit has its own private backyard, large patio, and dedicated off-street parking for 2 vehicles. Backyard to include a large 6'X8' Storage Shed (being delivered brand-new on 7/10/20)

Non-smoking only please.

Water and trash are a flat rate of $100/mo. Tenant responsible for gas and electric, and taking care of the yard.

Pets on case-by-case basis with additional deposit upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1689 Moline Street have any available units?
1689 Moline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1689 Moline Street have?
Some of 1689 Moline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1689 Moline Street currently offering any rent specials?
1689 Moline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 Moline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1689 Moline Street is pet friendly.
Does 1689 Moline Street offer parking?
Yes, 1689 Moline Street offers parking.
Does 1689 Moline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1689 Moline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 Moline Street have a pool?
No, 1689 Moline Street does not have a pool.
Does 1689 Moline Street have accessible units?
No, 1689 Moline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 Moline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1689 Moline Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College