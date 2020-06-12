All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

1652 S Buckley Way

1652 South Buckley Way · No Longer Available
Location

1652 South Buckley Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
online portal
pet friendly
1652 S Buckley Way Available 10/05/19 Modern 3BD, 3BA Aurora Home with Updated Kitchen and 2-Car Garage - Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly fee for water/sewer.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (see below).
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4788893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 S Buckley Way have any available units?
1652 S Buckley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 S Buckley Way have?
Some of 1652 S Buckley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 S Buckley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1652 S Buckley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 S Buckley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 S Buckley Way is pet friendly.
Does 1652 S Buckley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1652 S Buckley Way offers parking.
Does 1652 S Buckley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 S Buckley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 S Buckley Way have a pool?
No, 1652 S Buckley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1652 S Buckley Way have accessible units?
No, 1652 S Buckley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 S Buckley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 S Buckley Way has units with dishwashers.
