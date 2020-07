Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Planning on undergoing a full REMODEL! Half a block from dedicated open space Aurora Wetlands with walking trails. Close to Aurora Hospital, parks, restaurants, shops, and schools. Great 4 level style with finished basement that needs some work. Central air conditioning. 3 beds up and Master bedroom has its own bath. Vinyl siding. Storage shed. Potential room for an RV or boat. No HOA.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds