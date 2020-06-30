16210 E Eldorado Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON!!! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Sprawling tri-level home on an over 1/4 acre corner lot in a quiet Cul-de-Sac. Bright formal living room off the entry flows into the eat-in kitchen. 2 upper-level bedrooms, including the master with a walk-in closet. Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings is anchored around a cozy wood-burning fireplace and has sliding door access to the sunroom. Sunroom provides the perfect place for a second dining space and has French door access to the covered patio and backyard. Large and private fenced backyard will delight urban farmers thanks to apple, cherry, and olive trees, grapevines, a utility shed & a greenhouse. Lower level is all above ground and has a large rec room, 2 bedrooms & another bathroom. Updates to the home include a newer roof, sewer line, furnace & water heater. Attached 2-car garage would make an excellent workshop with a workbench included. Wonderful location steps away from Meadowood Park and with quick access to I-225, the Light Rail & Parker Rd for easy commuting.