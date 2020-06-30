All apartments in Aurora
16210 E Eldorado Pl
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

16210 E Eldorado Pl

16210 East Eldorado Place · No Longer Available
Location

16210 East Eldorado Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON!!! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Sprawling tri-level home on an over 1/4 acre corner lot in a quiet Cul-de-Sac. Bright formal living room off the entry flows into the eat-in kitchen. 2 upper-level bedrooms, including the master with a walk-in closet. Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings is anchored around a cozy wood-burning fireplace and has sliding door access to the sunroom. Sunroom provides the perfect place for a second dining space and has French door access to the covered patio and backyard. Large and private fenced backyard will delight urban farmers thanks to apple, cherry, and olive trees, grapevines, a utility shed & a greenhouse. Lower level is all above ground and has a large rec room, 2 bedrooms & another bathroom. Updates to the home include a newer roof, sewer line, furnace & water heater. Attached 2-car garage would make an excellent workshop with a workbench included. Wonderful location steps away from Meadowood Park and with quick access to I-225, the Light Rail & Parker Rd for easy commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16210 E Eldorado Pl have any available units?
16210 E Eldorado Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16210 E Eldorado Pl have?
Some of 16210 E Eldorado Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16210 E Eldorado Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16210 E Eldorado Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16210 E Eldorado Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16210 E Eldorado Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16210 E Eldorado Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16210 E Eldorado Pl offers parking.
Does 16210 E Eldorado Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16210 E Eldorado Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16210 E Eldorado Pl have a pool?
No, 16210 E Eldorado Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16210 E Eldorado Pl have accessible units?
No, 16210 E Eldorado Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16210 E Eldorado Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16210 E Eldorado Pl has units with dishwashers.

