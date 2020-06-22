1616 Alton Street

Amenities

**Section 8 Accepted**



This charming 4 bedroom tri-plex unit has 1 bathroom, and great features, including a spacious kitchen with appliances! This unit is located just minutes from I-225 and I-70, and is close to Aurora Town Center and other great shops and restaurants!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water.



