Aurora, CO
1616 Alton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1616 North Alton Street · No Longer Available
Aurora
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

1616 North Alton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
**Section 8 Accepted**

This charming 4 bedroom tri-plex unit has 1 bathroom, and great features, including a spacious kitchen with appliances! This unit is located just minutes from I-225 and I-70, and is close to Aurora Town Center and other great shops and restaurants!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

303-327-5650

www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Alton Street have any available units?
1616 Alton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1616 Alton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Alton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Alton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Alton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1616 Alton Street offer parking?
No, 1616 Alton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Alton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Alton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Alton Street have a pool?
No, 1616 Alton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Alton Street have accessible units?
No, 1616 Alton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Alton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Alton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Alton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Alton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
