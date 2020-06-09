All apartments in Aurora
15911 E. Dakota Place, #103
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

15911 E. Dakota Place, #103

15911 East Dakota Place · No Longer Available
Location

15911 East Dakota Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Newly Updated! Close To Light Rail, Buckley AFB, Aurora City Center - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located in Bayberry Condominiums. Secure building. Newly updated! Washer and Dryer included! Balcony that can be accessed from living room or master bedroom. Underground garage parking space with storage, pool, and tennis courts. Dog friendly! Close to Buckley AFB, Light Rail, Aurora City Center. Shopping and Restaurants. Must See!

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted..

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$200.00 non-refundable pet fee.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers

(RLNE5561651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

