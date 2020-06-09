15911 E. Dakota Place, #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Newly Updated! Close To Light Rail, Buckley AFB, Aurora City Center - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located in Bayberry Condominiums. Secure building. Newly updated! Washer and Dryer included! Balcony that can be accessed from living room or master bedroom. Underground garage parking space with storage, pool, and tennis courts. Dog friendly! Close to Buckley AFB, Light Rail, Aurora City Center. Shopping and Restaurants. Must See!



No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted..



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$200.00 non-refundable pet fee.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers



(RLNE5561651)