159 Del Mar Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Spacious Home with an Open Floor Plan and Vaulted Ceilings! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!



Located in the heart of Aurora, just 5 minutes to the Anschutz Medical Center, less than 10 minutes from the A-Line light rail, and 20 minute commute downtown.



This beautiful 4bed/2.5bath includes vaulted and beamed ceilings. Upon entering you will fall in love with the entry way in this unique and updated home. A touch of country charm in the city with wood grain tile, barn doors. The large front bay window overlooks the park and the most amazing panoramic mountain views. Spacious kitchen with open shelving and granite counters is perfect for the home chef. Two car garage and additional off street parking.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



(RLNE4576291)