All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 159 Del Mar Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
159 Del Mar Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

159 Del Mar Circle

159 Del Mar Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Lynn Knoll
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

159 Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO 80011
Lynn Knoll

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious Home with an Open Floor Plan and Vaulted Ceilings! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!
FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!

Located in the heart of Aurora, just 5 minutes to the Anschutz Medical Center, less than 10 minutes from the A-Line light rail, and 20 minute commute downtown.

This beautiful 4bed/2.5bath includes vaulted and beamed ceilings. Upon entering you will fall in love with the entry way in this unique and updated home. A touch of country charm in the city with wood grain tile, barn doors. The large front bay window overlooks the park and the most amazing panoramic mountain views. Spacious kitchen with open shelving and granite counters is perfect for the home chef. Two car garage and additional off street parking.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4576291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Del Mar Circle have any available units?
159 Del Mar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Del Mar Circle have?
Some of 159 Del Mar Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Del Mar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
159 Del Mar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Del Mar Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Del Mar Circle is pet friendly.
Does 159 Del Mar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 159 Del Mar Circle offers parking.
Does 159 Del Mar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Del Mar Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Del Mar Circle have a pool?
No, 159 Del Mar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 159 Del Mar Circle have accessible units?
No, 159 Del Mar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Del Mar Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Del Mar Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College