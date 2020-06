Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Need more space?

Don't miss this one.

Section 8 accepted

2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 full bath, half bath on main, with spacious kitchen and wood floors, washer and dryer in unit.



See the virtual tour at this link:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oyPiJU9FA7j

The basement is finished with a 3/4 bath.

Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730

No pets