1568 S Jamaica St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

1568 S Jamaica St

1568 South Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1568 South Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This wonderful home has a great floor plan with lots of space to meet your needs. Hardwood floors throughout. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen, making hosting holiday meals a breeze. On the main floor you will find 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master bedroom has an en suite 3/4 bathroom and walk-in closet. The fully fenced - expansive backyard is Gardener's delight, offering plenty of room for everyone. Located in the award-winning Cherry Creek school district and just minutes from shopping, dining, and the park, tennis courts & pool at Utah Park. Four bedrooms (1 non-conforming in basement), and a small studio offers plenty of space & options for use. No HOA, great location in highly coveted area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1568 S Jamaica St have any available units?
1568 S Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1568 S Jamaica St have?
Some of 1568 S Jamaica St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1568 S Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
1568 S Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1568 S Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1568 S Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 1568 S Jamaica St offer parking?
Yes, 1568 S Jamaica St offers parking.
Does 1568 S Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1568 S Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1568 S Jamaica St have a pool?
Yes, 1568 S Jamaica St has a pool.
Does 1568 S Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 1568 S Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 1568 S Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1568 S Jamaica St has units with dishwashers.

