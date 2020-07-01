1568 S Jamaica St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

This wonderful home has a great floor plan with lots of space to meet your needs. Hardwood floors throughout. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen, making hosting holiday meals a breeze. On the main floor you will find 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master bedroom has an en suite 3/4 bathroom and walk-in closet. The fully fenced - expansive backyard is Gardener's delight, offering plenty of room for everyone. Located in the award-winning Cherry Creek school district and just minutes from shopping, dining, and the park, tennis courts & pool at Utah Park. Four bedrooms (1 non-conforming in basement), and a small studio offers plenty of space & options for use. No HOA, great location in highly coveted area.