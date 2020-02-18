All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1566 South Eagle Street

1566 South Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1566 South Eagle Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

*** CHOOSE AN 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $2,000/MONTH!!! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #751347.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,600 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Nearby are Anschutz Medical Center, Denver Tech Center, Denver International Airport, Park Meadows Mall, Aurora Mall, and many more shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and Light Rail.

Nearby schools include Jewell Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, and Gateway High School.

1 medium dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 South Eagle Street have any available units?
1566 South Eagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1566 South Eagle Street have?
Some of 1566 South Eagle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 South Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1566 South Eagle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 South Eagle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1566 South Eagle Street is pet friendly.
Does 1566 South Eagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 1566 South Eagle Street does offer parking.
Does 1566 South Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1566 South Eagle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 South Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 1566 South Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1566 South Eagle Street have accessible units?
No, 1566 South Eagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 South Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 South Eagle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
