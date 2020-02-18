1566 South Eagle Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** CHOOSE AN 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $2,000/MONTH!!! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #751347.



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,600 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Nearby are Anschutz Medical Center, Denver Tech Center, Denver International Airport, Park Meadows Mall, Aurora Mall, and many more shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and Light Rail.



Nearby schools include Jewell Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, and Gateway High School.



1 medium dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



