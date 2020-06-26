15650 East Mexico Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #666928.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Stoneridge Park will welcome you with 1,755 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an office/study, a loft, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, or fenced yard. Nearby are biking/walking trails including Highline Trail, a library, and many shopping/dining options including Aurora Mall. Straight drive to DIA! Travel is easy with quick access to 9th Mile Park N Ride, I-225, I-70, and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



