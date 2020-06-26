All apartments in Aurora
Location

15650 East Mexico Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Stoneridge Park will welcome you with 1,755 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an office/study, a loft, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, or fenced yard. Nearby are biking/walking trails including Highline Trail, a library, and many shopping/dining options including Aurora Mall. Straight drive to DIA! Travel is easy with quick access to 9th Mile Park N Ride, I-225, I-70, and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #666928.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15650 East Mexico Avenue have any available units?
15650 East Mexico Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15650 East Mexico Avenue have?
Some of 15650 East Mexico Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15650 East Mexico Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15650 East Mexico Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15650 East Mexico Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15650 East Mexico Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15650 East Mexico Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15650 East Mexico Avenue offers parking.
Does 15650 East Mexico Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15650 East Mexico Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15650 East Mexico Avenue have a pool?
No, 15650 East Mexico Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15650 East Mexico Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15650 East Mexico Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15650 East Mexico Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15650 East Mexico Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

