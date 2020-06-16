All apartments in Aurora
15564 E Floyd Avenue

15564 East Floyd Avenue
Location

15564 East Floyd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
*** Full walkthrough video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/juIHpQOlke0 **** *** To schedule a showing please visit: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery *** Don't miss out on this terrific 3 bedroom house spread across 3 floors. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The main floor has a nice living room & kitchen that leads out to the backyard and 2 car attached garage. Downstairs is a laundry room with included washer/dryer & a very large bedroom or a family room plus an additional 3/4 bath. This is a conforming bedroom with closet and egress windows. The yard is fully fenced & quite large with a beautiful stamped concrete patio for entertaining. The house has a short commute to 225, Cherry Creek Reservoir & Heather Gardens along with shops & restaurants. Super quick commute to all the major roadways, but far enough to be a quiet neighborhood. Small dogs & cats by owner approval with $300 refundable pet deposit/pet. Now showing. Section 8 not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15564 E Floyd Avenue have any available units?
15564 E Floyd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15564 E Floyd Avenue have?
Some of 15564 E Floyd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15564 E Floyd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15564 E Floyd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15564 E Floyd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15564 E Floyd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15564 E Floyd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15564 E Floyd Avenue offers parking.
Does 15564 E Floyd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15564 E Floyd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15564 E Floyd Avenue have a pool?
No, 15564 E Floyd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15564 E Floyd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15564 E Floyd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15564 E Floyd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15564 E Floyd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
