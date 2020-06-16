15564 E Floyd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry garage pet friendly

*** Full walkthrough video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/juIHpQOlke0 **** *** To schedule a showing please visit: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery *** Don't miss out on this terrific 3 bedroom house spread across 3 floors. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The main floor has a nice living room & kitchen that leads out to the backyard and 2 car attached garage. Downstairs is a laundry room with included washer/dryer & a very large bedroom or a family room plus an additional 3/4 bath. This is a conforming bedroom with closet and egress windows. The yard is fully fenced & quite large with a beautiful stamped concrete patio for entertaining. The house has a short commute to 225, Cherry Creek Reservoir & Heather Gardens along with shops & restaurants. Super quick commute to all the major roadways, but far enough to be a quiet neighborhood. Small dogs & cats by owner approval with $300 refundable pet deposit/pet. Now showing. Section 8 not accepted.