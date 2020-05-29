All apartments in Aurora
15404 E. Princeton Avenue

15404 East Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15404 East Princeton Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom Duplex In Cherry Creek School District - This super cute duplex in Mission Viejo is great find! The spacious family room has lots of natural light and has a dining area attached. The kitchen looks into the dining area and has plenty of cabinet space. There are three bedrooms. The master bedroom has access to the bathroom. The backyard has a patio for relaxing outside. It's a perfect location. Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, I-225 and DTC. Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing! Enjoy the beautiful trees and mature landscaping!

Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

(RLNE5160903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15404 E. Princeton Avenue have any available units?
15404 E. Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15404 E. Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15404 E. Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15404 E. Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15404 E. Princeton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15404 E. Princeton Avenue offer parking?
No, 15404 E. Princeton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15404 E. Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15404 E. Princeton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15404 E. Princeton Avenue have a pool?
No, 15404 E. Princeton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15404 E. Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15404 E. Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15404 E. Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15404 E. Princeton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15404 E. Princeton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15404 E. Princeton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
