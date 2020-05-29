15404 E. Princeton Avenue

Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom Duplex In Cherry Creek School District - This super cute duplex in Mission Viejo is great find! The spacious family room has lots of natural light and has a dining area attached. The kitchen looks into the dining area and has plenty of cabinet space. There are three bedrooms. The master bedroom has access to the bathroom. The backyard has a patio for relaxing outside. It's a perfect location. Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, I-225 and DTC. Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing! Enjoy the beautiful trees and mature landscaping!



Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.



(RLNE5160903)