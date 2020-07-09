All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

14891 E. Centrepoint Dr. #B

14891 East Centrepoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14891 East Centrepoint Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
14891 E. Centrepoint Dr. #B Available 07/04/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE, NEWER TOWNHOME, 2 BED WITH STORAGE AND GARAGE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)
Tenant pays Gas, Water, Electric (Owner pays Trash, Sewer, Snow Removal)
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
Central Heat and A/C
Available immediately for showings and move in 7/4/2020. Property can be held with negotiation.

MOD Properties now offering a three story 2 bed 2 bath town home with approximately 1494 square feet built in 2003. New hardwood floors, entirely new paint on all levels. New carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Black Appliances and tile floor in the kitchen. Breakfast nook/dining area next to kitchen. Two balconies, one adjacent to the kitchen and one off of the master bedroom. Master bath has a his and hers sink. Basement level has a storage room and 1 car garage. Washer/dryer on upper level. Clubhouse in community with pool, event space, pool table, fireplace & club house kitchen. Directly adjacent to the light rail stop at Sable and Exposition. Easy access to I-225. Town Center at Aurora and Settler's Park just a short walk away.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5776268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
