14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:38 AM

14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923

14852 East Kentucky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14852 East Kentucky Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
playground
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium is located on the second floor. There is a nice size deck and the main bedroom has a larger walk-in closet. The building itself has both an elevator and stairwell to access the separate levels of the building. The building requires a key to enter. This condominium has quick and easy access to highway I-225 and is also close to a park with a playground, dining, shopping, and the Town Center at Aurora. If you would like to see this condominium please email Rentals@Tedarla.com. Section 8 accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 have any available units?
14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 have?
Some of 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 currently offering any rent specials?
14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 pet-friendly?
No, 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 offer parking?
No, 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 does not offer parking.
Does 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 have a pool?
No, 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 does not have a pool.
Does 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 have accessible units?
No, 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 does not have accessible units.
Does 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923 does not have units with dishwashers.
