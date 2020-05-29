14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 923

Amenities

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium is located on the second floor. There is a nice size deck and the main bedroom has a larger walk-in closet. The building itself has both an elevator and stairwell to access the separate levels of the building. The building requires a key to enter. This condominium has quick and easy access to highway I-225 and is also close to a park with a playground, dining, shopping, and the Town Center at Aurora. If you would like to see this condominium please email Rentals@Tedarla.com. Section 8 accepted