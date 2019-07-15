All apartments in Aurora
14753 E Crestridge Drive

14753 East Crestridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14753 East Crestridge Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Living - This gorgeous, newly modeled townhome comes with an attached two car garage, two master bed and baths, brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fenced in yard, a porch, and a patio! Inside the coveted Cherry Creek School District the schools for this property are Sagebrush Elementary, Laredo Middle School, and Smoky Hill High. This two bedroom, three bathroom home offers plenty of space, boasting over 1300 square feet. Prewired for surround sound, hardwood floors, and only a couple of minutes away from Cherry Creek State Park and the light rail R line! What an opportunity, you can live your best life here!

(RLNE4234843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have any available units?
14753 E Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have?
Some of 14753 E Crestridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14753 E Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14753 E Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14753 E Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14753 E Crestridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14753 E Crestridge Drive offers parking.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14753 E Crestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14753 E Crestridge Drive has a pool.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14753 E Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14753 E Crestridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
