14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access

This efficiency apartment has a washer/dryer, 1 bath, and approximately is 482 square feet. The property is in the City Center neighborhood in Aurora, CO. Very open feel with high vaulted ceiling and skylight in main living area. Has central air and a newer furnace. Enjoy the community pool that is located just a few yards from building! NEW 225 LIGHT RAIL IS JUST BLOCKS AWAY!



AVAIL 07/08/2019



11 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

482 Square Feet

Central Air Conditioning

Forced Heat

Washer/Dryer

Subdivision: SABLE COVE 1ST FLG CONDOS PHS 3 THRU 10

First-come, First-serve Off-Street Parking



Sorry, no pets.



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.



$850 Rent/month - $850 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Christine @ 720-469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.