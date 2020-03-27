14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17

Amenities
This efficiency apartment has a washer/dryer, 1 bath, and approximately is 482 square feet. The property is in the City Center neighborhood in Aurora, CO. Very open feel with high vaulted ceiling and skylight in main living area. Has central air and a newer furnace. Enjoy the community pool that is located just a few yards from building! NEW 225 LIGHT RAIL IS JUST BLOCKS AWAY!
AVAIL 07/08/2019
11 MONTH LEASE TERM
Details:
482 Square Feet
Central Air Conditioning
Forced Heat
Washer/Dryer
Subdivision: SABLE COVE 1ST FLG CONDOS PHS 3 THRU 10
First-come, First-serve Off-Street Parking
Sorry, no pets.
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.
$850 Rent/month - $850 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Christine @ 720-469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.