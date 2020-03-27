All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM

14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17

14561 E Ford Pl · No Longer Available
Location

14561 E Ford Pl, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
This efficiency apartment has a washer/dryer, 1 bath, and approximately is 482 square feet. The property is in the City Center neighborhood in Aurora, CO. Very open feel with high vaulted ceiling and skylight in main living area. Has central air and a newer furnace. Enjoy the community pool that is located just a few yards from building! NEW 225 LIGHT RAIL IS JUST BLOCKS AWAY!

AVAIL 07/08/2019

11 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
482 Square Feet
Central Air Conditioning
Forced Heat
Washer/Dryer
Subdivision: SABLE COVE 1ST FLG CONDOS PHS 3 THRU 10
First-come, First-serve Off-Street Parking

Sorry, no pets.

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.

$850 Rent/month - $850 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Christine @ 720-469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 have any available units?
14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 have?
Some of 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 currently offering any rent specials?
14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 pet-friendly?
No, 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 offer parking?
Yes, 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 offers parking.
Does 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 have a pool?
Yes, 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 has a pool.
Does 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 have accessible units?
No, 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14561 E Ford Pl Apt 17 has units with dishwashers.
